Maryland baby shower argument escalates, woman hits 2 people & parked car with vehicle: police

The Brief An argument at a Maryland baby shower escalated and left one woman facing multiple charges. According to police, 53-year-old Robin Lessette Alexander intentionally drove toward a woman and two other people, striking the woman and another person.



A woman is facing multiple charges after intentionally striking two people with her vehicle following an argument at a baby shower in Maryland.

According to police, 53-year-old Robin Lessette Alexander was attending a baby shower in Waldorf, when she became involved in an argument with a woman who was also at the event on June 1 at 5:06 p.m.

The argument led outside into the parking lot, where Alexander got into her car and intentionally drove toward the woman and two other people, striking the woman and another person.

Police say following this, she accelerated and drove directly into another parked car, occupied by a juvenile passenger.

The juvenile was not injured. Alexander then circled the lot and returned; this time, she intentionally rammed the woman’s car.

Several people attempted to stop Alexander and disabled her car by slashing the tires.

Officers arrived and arrested Alexander. One of the victims was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two other people were treated by EMS on the scene. Alexander was treated at the hospital and released.

She was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and two counts of destruction of property.