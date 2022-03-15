Maryland ends four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs

Thousands of Maryland government jobs will no longer require a four-year college degree.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative Tuesday, which is being spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

"Through these efforts we are launching today, we are ensuring that qualified, nondegree candidates are regularly being considered for these career-changing opportunities," said Hogan. "This is exactly the kind of bold, bipartisan solution we need to continue leading the nation by giving even more Marylanders the opportunities they need to be successful."

According to the state, there are currently more than 300 open government jobs that no longer require a four-year degree. Those opportunities and more are listed on Stellarworx – a talent marketplace for job seekers who are Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs).

The State of Maryland employs over 38,000 people and DBM estimates that more than half of those jobs can substitute relevant experience, training, and/or community college education for a four-year degree.