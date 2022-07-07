This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Maryland, survey finds

How much money do you need to make to be happy living in Maryland? A lot! That's according to a new survey that takes a look at the price of happiness in states across the nation.

The survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $130,200 to be happy living in the Old Line State.

"Maryland's unemployment rates are at 4.6% right now, especially with a cost of living $25,200 higher than the national average. But people can still find happiness here at around $74,400 annual income.," GoBankingRates stated.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study's authors in the journal. The study also noted that the ideal income for "life satisfaction" in North America is $105,000.

"It's important to keep in mind, though, that 'happiness' is subjective. The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person," GOBankingRates noted.

The survey ranked Maryland at number seven from the top. It finds the minimum salary needed to be happy in nearby Delaware is at $113,295. Virginia is at $106,890 while West Virginia is at $95,025.

You'll need to make more money if you're planning on moving to Alaska, Oregon, Massachusetts, California, or New York -- all of which rank ahead of Maryland in the survey. At the top of the list -- Hawaii -- where the survey says you need to make at least $202,965 to be happy.

Among the states with the lowest salary needed to be happy were Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma and Alabama, though with the rising costs due to inflation, every state requires over $87,000 annual salary in order to live happily.

GOBankingRates said it determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be happy based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. It also factored in each city's cost of living index, unemployment rate, as well as property and violent crime rates.