Maryland 227 area code starts June 14

Maryland's new 227 area code is set to start on June 14.

Customers in the Maryland 240/301 area code overlay region who request new service or an additional line may be assigned a number in the new 227 area code once the 240 and 301 area codes have all been taken, Maryland Public Service Commission officials say.

The MPSC approved the new 227 area code in September 2022.

The 240/301/227 area codes will serve all or portions of Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Bowie, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Hagerstown, Potomac, Silver Spring, Waldorf, Wheaton and other smaller communities.

Customers with the new area code will need to dial it and the phone number to complete calls.

Key Facts About The 240/301/227 Area Code Overlay:

- Telephone numbers, including the current area codes, will not change.

- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

- What is a local call now will remain a local call.

- Customers will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

- Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in your community.

For more information you can visit Maryland Public Service Commission's website.