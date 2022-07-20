Maryland 2022 Primary Results: Alsobrooks cruises to victory, Montgomery County races undecided

As expected, primary night in Maryland left some voters unsure of who their next candidate will be. In Montgomery County, the county executive nominees from both parties have not been announced, but results could arrive as soon as Wednesday.

With pivotal seats up for grabs statewide, Marylanders hit the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.

The Associated Press has projected several victories in congressional races, but there are still many votes that by law cannot be counted until Thursday. Results, experts say, may trickle in throughout the week.

In Maryland's 8th District, incumbent Democratic House Rep. Jamie Raskin won handily over Andalib Odulate. He will face Gregory Coll for the U.S. House seat in the fall.

Maryland state Delegate Neil Parrott defeated his primary challengers to earn the GOP nomination to represent Maryland's Sixth Congressional District in the House. Parrott will be on the ballot against David Trone, the Democratic nominee, in the general election.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term, and is now projected to match up against Chris Chaffee, the GOP's Senate nominee.

Chris Palombi garnered more votes than Vanessa Hoffman and four other candidates vying for the Fifth District House Republican nomination. Marylanders will have to make a decision between Palombi and Steny Hoyer in the fall.

As for Maryland's next attorney general, polls show Anthony Brown, a congressman who represents parts of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County, is projected to win the Democratic nomination. Voters will have to choose either Michael Peroutka or Brown for the attorney general position.

David Blair is leading the incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic county executive race, and on the Republican side: Reardon Sullivan seems to have at least 2,000 more votes than Shelly Skolnick.

And Angela Alsobrooks, the first woman to be elected county executive for Prince George's County, is on her way to a second term. Voters selected the former PG County state's attorney over Moisette Sweat, Leigh Bodden, and two others.

