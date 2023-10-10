Mary J. Blige forms Strength of a Woman Scholarship for Hampton University female students

R&B singer Mary J. Blige is doing her part to help Virginia's Hampton University students succeed! Blige and PepsiCo., Inc. have partnered to establish the Strength of a Woman Scholarship – worth $30,000.

To be eligible, you must be a current college sophomore at Hampton University, who self-identifies as female, and is planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the 2024 – 2025 academic year.

In addition, students must be pursuing a degree in business administration, marketing, arts, finance, or creative design. They must also have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent.

Many factors will be considered when selecting recipients including academic record, leadership abilities and participation in school and community activities, work experience, and educational and career goals and objectives.

A full list of materials and eligibility requirements can be found online.