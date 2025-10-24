Marine Corps Marathon, Howard University Homecoming road closures and parking restrictions

Drivers in D.C. should brace for major traffic disruptions this weekend as the city hosts the Marine Corps Marathon and Howard University’s 101st Homecoming.

The Marine Corps Marathon, one of the world’s largest, kicks off early Sunday, Oct. 26, with road closures and detours beginning at 2 a.m.

Howard University’s Homecoming festivities, featuring sports, music, food and more, will run throughout the weekend.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for road closures, parking restrictions, and detours across the District.

Traffic Advisory: Marine Corps Marathon (October 26)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

• 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from M Street to K Street, NW

• K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

• Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

• Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

• Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

• Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

• Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

• 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• 14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW

• HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge

• M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from M Street to K Street, NW

• K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW

• Key Bridge

• Memorial Bridge

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed. Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Traffic Advisory: Howard University Homecoming Weekend Events (October 24-25)

On Friday, October 24, 2025, and Saturday, October 25, 2025, Howard University Homecoming Weekend events will take place in the District of Columbia.

From Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., to Saturday, October 25, 2025, to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic for the Yardfest:

• 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

• Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

• Fairmont Street from Georgia to 6th Street, NW

• Howard Place from Georgia to 6th Street, NW

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Football Game, Parade, and Yardfest:

• Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue, NW

• Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

• 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

• W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

• W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, NW

• 4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive, NW

• College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

• Bryant Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

From Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, October 25, 2025, to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Howard University Police Department for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest:

• 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

• Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

• Fairmont Street from Georgia to 6th Street, NW

• Howard Place from Georgia to 6th Street, NW

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Homecoming Parade, Yardfest, and football game:

• Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to enter at Georgia and Florida Avenue, NW or Georgia and V Street, NW)

• Barry Place from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

• 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street, NW

• College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

• Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

• W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, NW

• 5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive, NW

• 5th Street from W Street to V Street, NW

• 4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street, NW

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets may be intermittently closed to assist with traffic mitigation or crowd management. If any of the following closures do occur, access will remain available for local traffic and residents.

• V Street from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to continue through)

• Gresham Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

• Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

• Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to 9th Street, NW

• W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

• 9th Street from Euclid Street to Florida Avenue, NW

• 8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

• 6th Street from U Street to Florida Avenue, NW

• 5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

• 4th Street from W Street to Florida Avenue, NW

• 3rd Street from Elm Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

• 2nd Street from Bryant Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

• Bryant Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

• Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

• W Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

• V Street from 5th Street to First Street, NW

• U Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

• T Street from 2nd Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

• Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street, NW

• Bohrer Street from Florida Avenue to U Street, NW

• U Street from Bohrer Street to 3rd Street, NW

• T Street from Florida Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Off The Yard Tailgate at the Bullpen and Souled Out Dates at Nationals Park:

• Half Street and M Street to N Street, SE

• N Street from South Capitol to First Street, SE

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets may be intermittently closed to assist with traffic mitigation or crowd management.

• Half Street and M Street to N Street, SE

• N Street from South Capitol to First Street, SE

