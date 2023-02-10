Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School

A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police.

Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.

Photo via Charles County Sheriff's Office

The student was charged with a civil violation of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.