March for Life 2022: Parking restrictions and street closures

The 2022 March For Life anti-abortion rally will take place in Washington, D.C. on Friday, January 21.

The rally is scheduled to begin at approximately 12 p.m. with the march beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Many parking restrictions and street closures will be in place.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW