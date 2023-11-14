Parking restrictions and street closures will be in place for much of the day Tuesday as thousands converge on the nation’s capital for the 'March for Israel' demonstration.

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. on the National Mall, but gates are expected to open as early as 10 a.m.

The National Guard will be in place around the city to assist with managing traffic. Congestion could also be possible on Metrobus and Metrorail lines throughout the District.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.:

- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- 3rd Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

READ MORE: 'March for Israel': National Guard called in to assist DC police ahead of rally at National Mall

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

- Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 15th Street, NW

- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

March for Israel road closures & parking restrictions for Tuesday, November 14

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.:

- 4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. until Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.:

- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

- 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

- 12th Street Tunnel

- Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Motorists should expect intermittent closures in the following areas from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The decision to close any roadway will be based upon public safety.

- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Less than two weeks ago, thousands attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration organized by the Answer Coalition, an anti-war organizer formed after the 9/11 attacks. More than 300,000 people attended the rally, which started at Freedom Plaza and ended at the White House.