Marcell Ozuna starts for Atlanta Braves days after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves announced outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, days after the player was arrested for DUI in Norcross.

Ozuna is playing left field and batting eighth for Atlanta.

Ozuna hasn't appeared in a game for the Braves since Aug. 14 against Miami. He's been with the team and in the dugout during games.

Ozuna was arrested by police for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in Norcross early Friday morning following a traffic stop. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail and released on bond that morning.

In the video, Ozuna can be heard telling the officer "sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves." Ozuna can also be heard telling the officer he had "three or four 'Presidente' beers" after getting out of the car. an officer can be seen administering field sobriety tests to Ozuna. At one point the officer asks the Braves outfielder to complete a breathalyzer test, to which he refused. Following his refusal, officers can be seen putting Ozuna in handcuffs.

POLICE REPORT DETAILS MARCELL OZUNA's DUI ARREST

The Atlanta Braves issued a response to the arrest, but did not immediately address whether Ozuna would play again.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete. "

Before Ozuna's legal trouble and on-field struggles, the Braves signed Ozuna to a $65 million, four-year contract.

Speaking at the clubhouse ahead of Friday night's game, Ozuna said, "I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything more to say more. It’s a legal matter."

Marcell Ozuna domestic violence incident

This is not Ozuna's first run-in with police in metro Atlanta. Ozuna was charged with battery for an incident in 2021 involving his wife.

Ozuna was originally charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. Charges were later reduced to battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS BRAVES PLAYER GRABBING WIFE'S NECK

In 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Major League Baseball suspended Ozuna retroactively for 20 games after the 2021 season, making him free to return in 2022.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.