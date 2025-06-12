article

Americans spent a whopping $77.6 billion on tips for eating away from home in 2023, but some states fared far better than others on how big those tips were.

A Lending Tree study found that Americans are spending more and more on dining out: On average, more than 55% of food budgets are spent on food eaten away from home, including full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, fast food, bars, hotels and vending machines.

One caveat: Lending Tree says the rankings are based on the percentage of spending on tips at all places where food is eaten away from home, so people who dine more at full-service restaurants in one state will spend more on tips than people who dine more at fast food or limited-service restaurants in another state.

Where do people spend the most on dining out?

By the numbers:

Washington, D.C. has the highest per-capita spending on dining out, with DC residents spending an estimated $10,291 per person annually on food away from home. That’s far more than Nevada, which ranks No. 2 at $6,752 a year.

Washington, DC: $10,291 a year Nevada: $6,752 a year Hawaii: $6,628 a year California: $5,072 a year Massachusetts: $4,626 a year Colorado: $4,579 a year New York: $4,424 a year Rhode Island: $4,412 a year New Hampshire: $4,224 a year Washington: $4,182 a year

Where do people spend the least on dining out?

Here are the states that spend the least on dining out each year, according to Lending Tree:

West Virginia: $2,597 a year Iowa: $2,760 a year Wisconsin: $2,848 a year Arkansas: $2,877 a year Alabama: $2,898 a year North Dakota: $2,918 a year Michigan: $2,918 a year Mississippi: $2,927 a year Kansas: $3,031 a year Pennsylvania: $3,091 a year

States with the biggest tipping rates

Local perspective:

New Hampshire leads the nation in its tipping rates, with 16.07% of away-from-home food spending going to tips. That’s four times as much as the state with the worst tipping rates.

Here are the states with the best tipping rates:

New Hampshire: 16.07% Washington, DC: 12.65% South Carolina: 11.17% Minnesota: 10.11% North Carolina: 9.75% Washington: 9.51% Vermont: 9.31% Nebraska: 9.12% Rhode Island: 8.54% Maine: 8.18%

States with the lowest tipping rates

Here are the states with the lowest tipping rates:

Utah: 4.09% Mississippi: 4.91% Idaho: 5.10% Alabama: 5.21% Arkansas: 5.26% New Mexico: 5.43% Kentucky: 5.45% South Dakota: 5.50% Arizona: 5.57% Iowa: 5.60%