Man’s body found inside car in Frederick County field

Authorities say the body of a man was found inside a car in a field in a rural part of Frederick County.

Deputies were called to the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville, Maryland on Wednesday for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

The caller told police that the vehicle had its flashers on and had been there since 7 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the man’s body inside the vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. Roads in the area will remain closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 301-600-2071.