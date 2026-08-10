18-year-old arrested for assaulting officer during car rally in Prince George's County: police

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The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested this weekend for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was responding to an illegal street takeover in Prince George’s County. Authorities are strictly warning the public that attending or participating in these dangerous events will result in arrests, fines, and vehicle impoundments. This latest warning follows another illegal car meetup earlier this month, where a female attendee was shot and injured.



Police are issuing more warnings after an arrest was made at another illegal car rally in Prince George's County this weekend.

What we know:

Yohan Ramirez, 18, was arrested after an illegal car rally/ street takeover on Sunday. Police say he assaulted an officer who was responding to the scene.

Further details about the incident, along with any official charges for Ramirez.

What they're saying:

The car rally has prompted yet another warning from the Prince George's County Police Department.

"Our message remains clear — Participating in or attending an illegal car meet-up in Prince George’s County can lead to arrest, vehicle impoundment, and fines. Car meet-ups are illegal and dangerous. Parents, urge your children not to attend; the consequences could be devastating."

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The backstory:

Earlier this month, a female victim was shot by a suspect while attending a car meetup in the 2300 block of Beaver Road.

Police urged parents to discuss the life-threatening dangers of car meetups with their children, along with the legal consequences.