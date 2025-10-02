Manchester attack prompts increased police presence at places of worship across DC region

The Brief Police increased patrols at houses of worship across the D.C. region. A deadly attack at a Manchester synagogue is being investigated as terrorism. Officials say there are no credible threats locally, but visibility is heightened.



Authorities across the Washington, D.C., area increased their presence at places of worship Thursday after a deadly rampage at a synagogue in the U.K. was being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Increased police presence

Officials said an assailant drove into pedestrians outside a synagogue in Manchester, England around 9:30 a.m. on Yom Kippur, then began stabbing victims. The suspect killed two and seriously wounded four before being shot and killed.

D.C. police said they are monitoring the incident. "While there are currently no credible threats in the District, MPD has increased visibility at houses of worship through Yom Kippur," the department said in a statement. Anyone observing suspicious activity is asked to call 202-727-9099.

Terror probe underway

Fairfax County authorities issued a similar statement: "We are aware of today’s attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur. We continue to maintain an increased presence around our places of worship and religious institutions throughout Fairfax County."

Antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, according to the Community Security Trust, a British Jewish advocacy group that tracks antisemitism.