Manchester attack prompts increased police presence at places of worship across DC region
WASHINGTON - Authorities across the Washington, D.C., area increased their presence at places of worship Thursday after a deadly rampage at a synagogue in the U.K. was being investigated as a terrorist attack.
Increased police presence
Officials said an assailant drove into pedestrians outside a synagogue in Manchester, England around 9:30 a.m. on Yom Kippur, then began stabbing victims. The suspect killed two and seriously wounded four before being shot and killed.
D.C. police said they are monitoring the incident. "While there are currently no credible threats in the District, MPD has increased visibility at houses of worship through Yom Kippur," the department said in a statement. Anyone observing suspicious activity is asked to call 202-727-9099.
Terror probe underway
Fairfax County authorities issued a similar statement: "We are aware of today’s attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur. We continue to maintain an increased presence around our places of worship and religious institutions throughout Fairfax County."
Antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, according to the Community Security Trust, a British Jewish advocacy group that tracks antisemitism.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department, Fairfax County Police and the Associated Press.