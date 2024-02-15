Manassas stabbing victim remembered as a hero for saving twin brother and others

The 23-year-old man fatally stabbed at a technical school in Manassas is being called a hero.

His family told FOX 5 that the victim’s identical twin brother was in that same classroom when the altercation turned deadly and the deceased victim saved him and others.

Elijah Safadi was laid to rest in Manassas on Thursday.

By all accounts, he was a young man with a bright future. He was engaged, with a baby girl due over the summer, and studying to become an electrician.

Safadi's family is devastated and says they have no clue what prompted the confrontation that ultimately turned deadly.

Safadi’s father told FOX 5 that the suspected attacker, identified by police as 26-year-old Woodbridge resident Philip Brant, is a student at the same JATC technical school, but was in a different class.

Brant is accused of fatally stabbing Safadi and another student who remains in critical condition.

The stabbing took place on Tuesday inside a classroom at the JATC technical school in Manassas.

"We’re angry and hurt," said Destiny Ramos, the victim's cousin. "My concern for my family is my aunt, who is his mother, his brothers. His twin had to witness it – who was there trying to help. That's my concern. It's hard … How can you say goodbye to something like that? You can’t."

While he was studying to be an electrician, Safadi's true passions were camping, fishing, and most importantly, his family.

He leaves behind five brothers, his fiancée, and a baby girl on the way, due over the summer. They've organized a GoFundMe here.