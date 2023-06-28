Manassas Regional Airport may start offering commercial flights soon

More money, jobs, development, and opportunity could be on the horizon for Manassas if its airport gets the go-ahead for commercial flights.

As seen on InsideNova, the city is one step closer to green-lighting the plan.

The city council will make the call at its next meeting in July. From there, a noise study will be conducted and if all goes according to plan, commercial flights at Manassas Regional Airport could come to fruition.

Renderings from the proposed plan for Manassas Regional Airport

While we are still awaiting details about which airliners would do business there, FOX 5 has learned that all plans would include a flight to and from Florida.

Adding commercial flights to Manassas Regional Airport is an idea almost 30 years in the making.

Airport management company Avports is the company that is behind the plan. Avports’ wants to expand the existing terminal plus create space for the Transportation Safety Administration security checkpoints, and more.

If the plan is approved, it will be at least 12–18 months before any commercial flights take off and land.

"It means everything right now," Manassas Mayor Michelle Younger-Davis told FOX 5. "It’s so exciting. There’s so many wonderful things happening in the city."

Folks involved in the deal have signed nondisclosure agreements regarding specifics – including which airlines will offer service.

In terms of revenue, the initiative could help the airport rake in at least $600,000 from vendor leases alone.



