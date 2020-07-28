Manassas police sergeant faces child porn charges
MANASSAS, Va. - A Manassas City Police sergeant has been suspended after he was arrested on child pornography charges.
According to the Manassas City Police department, Wayne Bombara has been suspended and placed on leave.
They say Bombara was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after Manassas City Police were notified of the investigation.
Police have not indicated whether Bombara remains in custody.
