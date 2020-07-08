Prince William County police looking for Uber driver accused of sexual assault

Prince William County police are looking for an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old in Manassas.

They’ve identified the suspect as Aaron Ginn, 27, of Cornflower Lane in Waldorf, Md.

Police began investigating shortly before 3 p.m. on July 2.

They say the victim had requested an Uber ride around 5 a.m.

After the driver picked her up, he allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape from the driver while still inside the vehicle.

Police obtained a warrant for Ginn’s arrest the following day.

Ginn is a black male, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

