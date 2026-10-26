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Manassas Park City Schools closed after weapon found in parking lot, officials say

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published October 26, 2026 9:07 AM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 9:07 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • All Manassas Park City Schools closed Monday after a weapon was discovered in a parking lot. 
    • Officials canceled classes out of an abundance of caution to allow police time to investigate. 
    • No injuries have been reported.

MANASSAS PARK, Va. - All Manassas Park City Schools were closed Monday after a weapon was discovered in a secondary campus parking lot, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

School officials said the decision to cancel classes was made "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the Manassas Park Police Department time to investigate the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story - stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Manassas Park City Schools.

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