DC police ramp up search for suspect in Northwest triple shooting

The Brief On September 13, a shooting in the 1900 block of 9th Street NW left three men injured, all of whom were treated at a local hospital and survived. The investigation remains active as authorities search for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing the area in a white car. DC Police have reissued a wanted lookout and are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to contact them immediately.



Authorities are reissuing a public appeal for information regarding a triple shooting that occurred six weeks ago in Northwest D.C.

What we know:

On September 13, police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of 9th Street NW. Upon arrival, officers discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital and survived their injuries.

While all the victims are recovering, the investigation remains highly active.

Investigators are currently searching for a male suspect who was captured on video, and was last seen fleeing the area in a white car.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect, along with a motive for the shooting are still unknown.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any additional information regarding the September incident to contact DC police immediately.