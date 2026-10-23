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Water main break floods street, causes traffic delays in Silver Spring

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FOX 5 DC
News
Updated October 23, 2026 8:26 AM EDT Published October 23, 2026 8:25 AM EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A water main break flooded streets and caused significant traffic delays Friday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The Brief

    • A water main break flooded streets Friday morning in Montgomery County. 
    • The break closed northbound 16th Street at 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring. 
    • Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

The break occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 16th Street and 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring.

Northbound 16th Street was closed at 2nd Avenue as a result. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect continued delays in the area.

Water main break floods street, causes traffic delays in Silver Spring (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Police and Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

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