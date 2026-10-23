Water main break floods street, causes traffic delays in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A water main break flooded streets and caused significant traffic delays Friday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.
The break occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 16th Street and 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring.
Northbound 16th Street was closed at 2nd Avenue as a result. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect continued delays in the area.
Water main break floods street, causes traffic delays in Silver Spring (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Police and Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.