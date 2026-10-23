Unlicensed teen driver sentenced to 2 years for deadly Montgomery County crash

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The Brief A 19-year-old was sentenced to more than two years for a deadly crash. The crash left an 88-year-old dead and another person injured. An investigation revealed the teen did not have a license and had a breath alcohol concentration of .09.



A 19-year-old was sentenced to two years and five months in prison following a deadly crash that killed an 88-year-old woman and injured another person.

What we know:

A judge sentenced Liam Coskun to 14 years, suspending all but 18 months. As part of the sentencing, Coskun agreed to waive credit for 11 months already served, bringing his total active time to serve to two years and five months. Following his release from prison, Coskun must serve five years of probation, with the initial 18 months spent in home detention, court officials said.

Coskun pleaded guilty in June to grossly negligent manslaughter and the unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the crash, which killed 88-year-old Myrtle Bottleib.

The crash occurred on May 31, 2025, at the intersection of Sam Eig Highway and Fields Road in Gaithersburg. Coskun, who did not have a driver's license, was driving a Jeep when he hit the back of a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection, according to court records.

An investigation determined that the crash was avoidable and also found that Coskun failed to stop for a red light before crashing into the other vehicle. Several hours after the crash. Coskun took an alcohol concentration test that revealed a breath alcohol concentration of .09.

Coskun turned himself in to police on Nov. 21, 2025.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the attorney representing Coskun for comment.