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2 Maryland men arrested after assaulting deputies in Fauquier County: police

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published October 25, 2026 1:49 PM EDT
Published October 25, 2026 1:49 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Deputies responded to a reported physical altercation at a Bealeton apartment complex on Friday night.
    • During the investigation, two men allegedly became disorderly and physically assaulted the responding deputies.
    • Both men were arrested on multiple counts of obstruction of justice and assault against a law enforcement officer, and are currently being held without bond.

BEALETON, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during a disturbance in Bealeton on Friday night.

What we know:

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported physical altercation at an apartment complex on Willow Drive, when police say that two men at the scene became disorderly.

When deputies attempted to detain 27-year-old Jalen Samuels, he reportedly resisted and assaulted a deputy. Samuels was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody. 

Immediately following his arrest, police say a second man, 25-year-old Isaac Decarlo, began fighting with the responding deputies and was also apprehended.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the deputies sustained any injuries during the alleged assault. Police have also yet to say what sparked the inital altercation. 

Dig deeper:

Samuels is charged with obstruction of justice and assault against a law enforcement officer. Decarlo faces two counts of obstruction of justice and three counts of assault against a law enforcement officer.

Both men were transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where they are currently being held without bond.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

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