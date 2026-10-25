2 Maryland men arrested after assaulting deputies in Fauquier County: police
BEALETON, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during a disturbance in Bealeton on Friday night.
What we know:
Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported physical altercation at an apartment complex on Willow Drive, when police say that two men at the scene became disorderly.
When deputies attempted to detain 27-year-old Jalen Samuels, he reportedly resisted and assaulted a deputy. Samuels was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.
Immediately following his arrest, police say a second man, 25-year-old Isaac Decarlo, began fighting with the responding deputies and was also apprehended.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the deputies sustained any injuries during the alleged assault. Police have also yet to say what sparked the inital altercation.
Dig deeper:
Samuels is charged with obstruction of justice and assault against a law enforcement officer. Decarlo faces two counts of obstruction of justice and three counts of assault against a law enforcement officer.
Both men were transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where they are currently being held without bond.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.