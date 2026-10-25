2 Maryland men arrested after assaulting deputies in Fauquier County: police

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The Brief Deputies responded to a reported physical altercation at a Bealeton apartment complex on Friday night. During the investigation, two men allegedly became disorderly and physically assaulted the responding deputies. Both men were arrested on multiple counts of obstruction of justice and assault against a law enforcement officer, and are currently being held without bond.



Two Maryland men are facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during a disturbance in Bealeton on Friday night.

What we know:

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported physical altercation at an apartment complex on Willow Drive, when police say that two men at the scene became disorderly.

When deputies attempted to detain 27-year-old Jalen Samuels, he reportedly resisted and assaulted a deputy. Samuels was subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.

Immediately following his arrest, police say a second man, 25-year-old Isaac Decarlo, began fighting with the responding deputies and was also apprehended.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the deputies sustained any injuries during the alleged assault. Police have also yet to say what sparked the inital altercation.

Dig deeper:

Samuels is charged with obstruction of justice and assault against a law enforcement officer. Decarlo faces two counts of obstruction of justice and three counts of assault against a law enforcement officer.

Both men were transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where they are currently being held without bond.