Arlington police release body camera footage of fatal shooting of 7-Eleven barricade suspect

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The Brief Arlington County police released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a man barricaded inside a 7-Eleven in May. Two officers fatally shot 33-year-old Shawn Valn, after officials said he came at officers with a knife in his hand. The Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney has requested a special grand jury to review the shooting.



Police released body camera footage Friday showing the fatal shooting of a man who barricaded himself inside a 7-Eleven in May.

Officials say the video shows the man, identified as 33-year-old Shawn Valn, moving toward officers holding a knife over his head in the moments before the shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on May 8, inside a 7-Eleven store on Columbia Pike in Arlington, following a nearly-three-hour standoff with police.

Police shooting in Arlington 7-Eleven

A timeline of the fatal shooting of Shawn Valn at a 7-Eleven on Columbia Pike on May 8, 2026. (Credit: Arlington County Police Department)

Timeline:

In the video released Friday, police walked through the timeline of that night, beginning around 6:20 p.m. That's when police got a 911 call saying that a man was threatening his mother outside the store.

When police got there, they found Valn outside, who they said had a knife in his hand.

As more officers arrived, Valn walked into the 7-Eleven and barricaded himself inside. While most customers and employees were able to get out of the store. One employee briefly hid in a bathroom before escaping out the back door.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officers and crisis negotiators spent the next several hours trying to convince Valn to come out of the store. Valn instead locked himself inside a storage area in the back of the store.

Around 9 p.m., police breached the door, but quickly backed off when they saw Valn with the knife. Multiple officers hit Valn with tasers and less-lethal bullets, but neither worked. Minutes later, they tried again with a police K9. That's when police said Valn lunged at officers holding a knife above his head. Two officers shot Valn. The entire scene unfolded in less than 20 seconds, the body camera video shows.

Paramedics tried to treat Valn at the scene and took him to the hospital, where he died. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 DC Friday, the Arlington County Board said that "the loss of Shawn Valn's life is a tragedy."

"Mr. Valn's death has deeply impacted our community and our County government as a whole."

Special grand jury investigation

What's next:

In the wake of the shooting, the Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney has requested a special grand jury to investigate officers' actions that day, to determine whether criminal

"While it is unusual to publicly announce the request for a special grand jury, the facts and circumstances of this case warrant a greater degree of transparency," the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in September. "Officer-involved shootings are among the most consequential events that can occur between law enforcement and members of the public."

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In addition to the special grand jury, the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is still investigating the shooting. Then, the Arlington County Police Department will do its own investigation with the independent policing auditor.

The County Board confirmed on Friday that officers involved in the shooting are still "restricted to non-field duties."