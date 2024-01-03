Manassas man wields knife at woman, assaults law enforcement officer, and falsifies identity: police

Officials arrest and charge an adult after wielding a knife at a woman in Prince William County.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Alexis Zapata of Manassas, Virginia.

Manassas man charged with assault and battery of law enforcement officer

Police responded to the area of Fairfax Drive at North George Mason Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, December 29, to the report of a suspicious person with a knife. Police learned the victim was stopped in her vehicle when the male suspect allegedly ran towards her driver's side door while displaying a knife. The victim drove away and called police.

Responding officers located the suspect in the 4800 block of Fairfax Drive and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect refused to comply with the officers’ commands and actively resisted arrest. The suspect was taken into custody, during which he kicked an officer in the chest.

Police say the suspect provided officers with false identifying information but was subsequently positively identified. During a search incident to arrest, the suspect grabbed the holster of an officer’s firearm. Knives were recovered on the suspect.

Zapata was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault on police, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer of their firearm, identity theft and obstruction of justice.