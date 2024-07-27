Manassas man arrested in Virginia Beach for fatal-hit-and-run, car theft in Dumfries

Police have arrested a Manassas man in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on July 20 in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex in Dumfries.

The suspect Keith Anthony McBride, 41, of Manassas was arrested by Virginia Beach Police on July 20.

McBride was sought in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 37-year-old Dumfries man in the 16400 block of Stedham Cl.

According to police, McBride was attempting to steal Jose Vasquez Galvan's vehicle when he struck Galvan with the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. Police say there is no known connection between the suspect and the victim.

McBride has been charged with felony murder, felony hit-and-run, and grand larceny auto.