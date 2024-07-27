Expand / Collapse search

Manassas man arrested in Virginia Beach for fatal-hit-and-run, car theft in Dumfries

Published  July 27, 2024 3:46pm EDT
Tragic hit-and-run: Man dies after car theft in Dumfries

Police in Prince William County are calling on the community to help them solve two different cases: a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and a fatal hit-and-run. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Woodbridge with the latest details on both investigations.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Md. - Police have arrested a Manassas man in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on July 20 in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex in Dumfries.

The suspect Keith Anthony McBride, 41, of Manassas was arrested by Virginia Beach Police on July 20. 

McBride was sought in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 37-year-old Dumfries man in the 16400 block of Stedham Cl.

According to police, McBride was attempting to steal Jose Vasquez Galvan's vehicle when he struck Galvan with the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. Police say there is no known connection between the suspect and the victim. 

McBride has been charged with felony murder, felony hit-and-run, and grand larceny auto. 