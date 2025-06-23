Manassas man arrested, charged with rape of 85-year-old woman: police

article

Police have arrested and charged a man with rape, abduction, object sexual penetration and burglary of an 85-year-old woman at a senior living facility.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the Fairmont by Barclay House at 6:50 a.m. on June 20 to investigate a sexual assault.

Police say an unknown man, later identified as Benjamin Alex Dinarte, 32, accessed the facility through an unsecured door and entered the room of an 85-year-old resident.

Dinarte allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before employees intervened and held him until the police arrived and detained him without further incident.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The backstory:

In April 2018, Dinarte was convicted of sexual battery after he sexually assaulted a female employee while she was working at a Manassas lingerie boutique. He is currently a level one sexual offender in Virginia.

What's next:

Dinarte is currently being held without bond with his court date pending.

FOX 5 reached out to the living facility for a statement on the incident and did not receive a response.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Prince William County Police Department.



