Manassas man arrested, charged with rape of 85-year-old woman: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Police have arrested and charged a man with rape, abduction, object sexual penetration and burglary of an 85-year-old woman at a senior living facility.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the Fairmont by Barclay House at 6:50 a.m. on June 20 to investigate a sexual assault.
Police say an unknown man, later identified as Benjamin Alex Dinarte, 32, accessed the facility through an unsecured door and entered the room of an 85-year-old resident.
Dinarte allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before employees intervened and held him until the police arrived and detained him without further incident.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The backstory:
In April 2018, Dinarte was convicted of sexual battery after he sexually assaulted a female employee while she was working at a Manassas lingerie boutique. He is currently a level one sexual offender in Virginia.
What's next:
Dinarte is currently being held without bond with his court date pending.
FOX 5 reached out to the living facility for a statement on the incident and did not receive a response.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Prince William County Police Department.