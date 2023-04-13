Manassas man arrested after shooting during Fauquier County drug deal: police

A man has been arrested and charged after police say he was involved in a shooting in a Fauquier County parking lot during an arranged drug deal.

Police say Victor Benitez, 20, of Manassas faces multiple charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm during a felony. They say Benitez met two people in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Catlett Road in Catlett, Virginia Tuesday afternoon where he planned to sell them a large amount of marijuana.

Victor Benitez (Fauquier County Sheriffs Office)

Investigators say one of the buyers was shot after Benitez pulled a handgun during the sale and a fight broke out. Police say the injured person transported themselves to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Benitez was arrested a short time after the shooting by officers who spotted his vehicle in nearby Bealeton.

Liberty High School and Grace Miller Elementary School were placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Police say Benitez also suffered injuries during this altercation. They say approximately 26 pounds of marijuana was seized from his vehicle. He also faces three additional felony charges in the case. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.