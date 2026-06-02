Manassas machete attack sends man to hospital, police say

The Brief A man wielding a machete attacked a group of men at a Manassas gas station, police say. The suspect struck a 45‑year‑old man in the hand before leaving on a bicycle. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in a white shirt, blue jeans and a reggae‑style hat.



A man wielding a machete attacked a group of men at a Manassas gas station Sunday night, sending one of them to the hospital.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Exxon service station on Sudley Road. Police say a 45‑year‑old man and two acquaintances were standing outside the business when they were approached by an unknown man.

The suspect became aggressive, produced a machete and swung it, striking the victim in the hand before leaving the area on a bicycle, police say. The man was treated at an area hospital.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a reggae‑style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703‑792‑7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.