Manassas machete attack sends man to hospital, police say
MANASSAS, Va. - A man wielding a machete attacked a group of men at a Manassas gas station Sunday night, sending one of them to the hospital.
What we know:
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Exxon service station on Sudley Road. Police say a 45‑year‑old man and two acquaintances were standing outside the business when they were approached by an unknown man.
The suspect became aggressive, produced a machete and swung it, striking the victim in the hand before leaving the area on a bicycle, police say. The man was treated at an area hospital.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a reggae‑style hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703‑792‑7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.