Man, woman wounded after caught in crossfire of DC shooting near Howard Theatre
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a woman were wounded after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting near D.C.'s historic Howard Theatre.
The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 600 block of T Street. The woman was shot in the ankle and the man was shot in both arms and left leg.
Police believe the woman was an innocent bystander. It is unclear if the man had any connection to either shooter.
The shooting remains under investigation.