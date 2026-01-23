Man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Anne Arundel County home: police

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A man and a woman were found shot to death in Anne Arundel County on Thursday. Police found the individuals after being called to do a welfare check. investigators say the shooting was domestic in nature, but have not released the identities of the victims or the nature of their relationship.



A man and a woman were found shot to death inside an Anne Arundel County home on Thursday.

At this time, police say the incident appears to be domestic, and they say there is no threat to the wider community.

What we know:

According to police, around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers went to a home in the 100 block of Harwood Road in Harwood for a welfare check.

Police went to the home after receiving a call from someone who knew the residents and was concerned after not seeing or hearing from them for several days.

When officers arrived at the scene, they entered the home, where they immediately found a woman dead on the main level of the home. Police then found a man dead on the lower level of the home.

Both individuals had apparent gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police say preliminarily, the incident appears to be domestic-related in nature, but it’s not yet clear what the relationship between the two individuals was.

Their identities have not been released, and there has also been no indication about how the individuals were shot.

Their remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation. They are asking anyone with additional information to call homicide investigators at 410-222-4731 or call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.