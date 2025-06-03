The Brief Fairfax County police seek suspect in indecent exposure case near local trail.

Security footage obtained as detectives continue investigation into August 2024 incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police or submit anonymous tips.

Police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man they say was seen masturbating near a trail in Fairfax County.

Police seek suspect

What we know:

The incident happened on August 20, 2024, around 6:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Mount Royal Lane near Greenbriar.

The victim told authorities that she saw a man masturbating near the trail. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Community urged to help

Detectives were able to obtain security footage which shows the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by the P3 Tips app.

Man wanted for indecent exposure near Virginia trail (Fairfax County Police Department)