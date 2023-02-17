Man wanted for robbing Claire's at gunpoint, attempting to sexually assault woman in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Claire's at gunpoint, putting a woman in a chokehold and attempting to sexually assault her.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10 at the Claire's in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue.

The investigation by detectives revealed that the suspect entered the store and approached the counter. After briefly chatting with the victim, the suspect stated he had a gun and demanded that the victim open the register.

READ MORE: Virginia man sent sexual messages to undercover cop posing as 15-year-old girl: court documents

When the victim refused to comply, the suspect walked behind the victim and placed her in a chokehold. The victim complied and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect stated he had a gun, took the victim to the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault the victim. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect hit her in the head multiple times before fleeing the store.

Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

READ MORE: Multiple car break-ins reported at Prince George's County retirement home

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30 to 40 years old and wearing a faded blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.