Man wanted after stabbing woman to death on sidewalk in Anne Arundel County: police

article

Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman to death on a sidewalk in Anne Arundel County Monday night.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. on July 1, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn for what was originally reported to be an injured or sick person.

When they arrived, police found a woman with apparent stab wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The victim, who has not been positively identified yet, was treated on the scene and then transported to Shock Trauma where she later died from her injuries.

Police say according to witnesses, the woman was having an argument with a man, when he began to stab her. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and they say the incident appears to be targeted.

The suspect was no longer at the scene when police arrived and police are looking for leads on his whereabouts.

The investigation is active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4731.