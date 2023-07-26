Man wanted after exposing self to 2 women at Woodbridge gas station: police

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to two women at a gas station in Woodbridge.

On July 25 at 6:44 p.m. officers responded to a Shell gas station at 13313 Occoquan Rd to investigate an indecent exposure.

Two women, 22 and 25, told police that they were getting gas when they were approached by a man who came up to them, exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before walking away from the women.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, who was later identified as 41-year-old Ralph Edon.

Police were unable to locate Edon and have asked the public to be on the lookout. Edon is described as a black male, 5’9", 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Upon arrest, he will be charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.