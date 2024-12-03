Man walking dog struck, killed by minivan driver in Annapolis: police

A man walking his dog was struck and killed by a vehicle in Annapolis over the weekend, police say.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the intersection of Cedar Park Road and Woodlawn Avenue.

Investigators say 74-year-old David Chan had just left his home on Cedar Park Road to walk his dog when the driver of a Honda Odyssey minivan traveling eastbound toward Taylor Avenue struck him.

Chan was found unconscious lying face down in the roadway. Police say he was crossing the road in front of his home when he was struck. The dog he was walking was also struck and was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time.