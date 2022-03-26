Man violating protective order shot and injured by Frederick County Sheriff's deputy

A man was shot and injured by a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy Friday night after deputies served the suspect a protective order earlier in the day.

Investigators say on Friday, deputies served Jacob Wilford, 22, of Knoxville, Maryland a domestic violence protective order. The order banned Wilford from being in or near a house located at the 300 block of East Mountain Road, in Knoxville. It also ordered Wilford to not disturb the residents of the house.

Investigators then say, later Friday night, deputies were called back out to the scene after reports that Wilford was spotted on the property.

Once on scene, deputies found Wilford hiding behind a shed. They ordered him to come out, and that's when Wilford assaulted the deputies by hurling a projectile at them. In response, one of the deputies fired a single shot and hit Wilford in the arm. The other deputies on the scene immediately began administering him first aid.

Wilford was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment. He is listed in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what charges Wilford will face.

Body camera footage of the incident was recorded by one of the responding deputies. Officials say it will not be released, however, due to the open investigation.