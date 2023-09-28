Man suspected of killing Baltimore tech CEO arrested: police

Authorities say they have arrested the man suspected of killing Pava LaPere, the founder of a Baltimore tech startup and recent Johns Hopkins graduate, whose body was discovered at her Baltimore apartment building earlier this week with signs of blunt force trauma.

The Baltimore City Police Department is scheduled to announce the arrest of Jason Billingsley, 32, Thursday. He was reported to have been located overnight at a train station in Bowie, Maryland.

Billingsley was paroled last October in an earlier sex assault case. Court records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree sex assault in 2015. Officials said they have no reason to believe LaPere knew Billingsley.

Pava LaPere

LaPere, who graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2019, founded the startup EcoMap Technologies. The company focuses on curating data from business, nonprofit and education ecosystems and making it easier to access and interpret, according to their website. Their clients include Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and T. Rowe Price Foundation.

Her professional accomplishments earned her a spot on a Forbes 30 under 30 list earlier this year.

Jason Billingsley (Baltimore City Police)

In a statement earlier this week, colleagues described LaPere as "a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader."

"Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend and partner set a standard for leadership," EcoMap staff wrote.

Vigil for Pava LaPere

In another statement released Tuesday, Johns Hopkins officials expressed condolences for the recent graduate who "made Baltimore home and invested her talent in our city."

"Pava was well known and loved in the Baltimore entrepreneurship community and will be profoundly missed," they said.

At a vigil Wednesday evening, a crowd of over 100 people gathered to remember or her compassion and dedication to helping others.

"She knew what she wanted to accomplish and there was nothing that would get in her way," her father, Frank LaPere, told those who gathered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report