Man suspected in string of armed robberies in Prince George's County arrested: police

A man wanted in a string of home invasions and robberies in Prince George’s County has been taken into custody, police say.

The suspect, 22-year-old Augustine Koroma of Lanham, has been charged with a residential robbery at a home in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road which occurred on April 8.

In that case, the suspect broke into an apartment where multiple people were sleeping at approximately 5:00 a.m. and once inside, he implied that he had a gun and demanded the victims’ property. They complied and he fled with the items.

Detectives were able to identify Koroma as the suspect in the robbery and the Fugitive Unit was able to arrest him late Monday night on an unrelated warrant for second-degree assault.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Koroma’s residence where they found Items of evidence connected to the April 8 robbery.

Police believe Koroma was involved in at least three other break-ins at apartments in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road.

Around 5:50 a.m. on April 7, detectives say a suspect entered a home and stole items.

Another occurred at 6:55 a.m. on April 6 and investigators released surveillance video of that attempted robbery on Monday. In the video, you can see a man dressed in all black with his face covered entering the home through the front door and tip-toeing throughout the apartment. The residents were at home at the time and asleep, but the suspect ultimately fled without stealing any items.

Koroma is also suspected in an attempted home robbery that took place around 9:00 a.m. on April 4.

Additional charges against him are expected. The investigation is ongoing.