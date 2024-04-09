Suspect wanted in series of home break-ins caught on camera in Prince George's Co.

Police in Prince George’s County are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into homes and threatening the people inside with a knife.

So far, there have been four robberies and burglaries at the Carleton East Apartments on Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland. All of them happened between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. but luckily, no one has gotten hurt in any of these cases.

Captain Todd Dolihite with Prince George’s County Police says people have been waking up to startling noises, then finding the suspect in their room.

"In one instance, he pulled a knife and threatened the victims – a mother and her child," Dolihite said. "We found this to be pretty rare, where a lot of your burglars don’t want to confront residents and victims so yeah, it’s rare."

Right now, investigators haven’t said what exactly he’s gotten away with but he was caught on camera at one home, seen tip-toeing into the residence wearing all black with his face covered.

In that instance, the suspect was seen entering the home through the front door at approximately 6:55 a.m. and moving throughout the apartment in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road.

The residents were at home at the time and asleep, but the suspect ultimately fled without stealing any items.

When FOX 5 visited the neighborhood, there were kids playing outside everywhere. One father of six says that’s why this invasion of privacy is unsettling.

"To be honest, I am really worried about it because I didn’t know it happened here – putting kids' lives in danger," he told FOX 5.

Detectives say the suspect has been entering through open windows or unlocked doors so here’s a reminder for neighbors.

"I would encourage all of the residents of that area or anywhere, lock your doors. It’s that time of the year where it can be warm during the day time and cool at night so check your windows, check your doors, and just secure everything before you go to bed," Dolihite said.

The other three incidents the suspect has been linked to include:

Residential armed robbery (weapon implied): 9900 block of Good Luck Road, 04/08/2024 at 5:00 a.m.

Residential armed robbery: 9800 Good Luck Road, 04/07/2024 at 5:50 a.m.

Breaking & entering: 9800 Good Luck Road, 04/04/2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Prince George’s County police are offering a $2,500 reward for information on this suspect.