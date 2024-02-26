Man suspected in Northwest DC murder arrested in California

A man suspected in a Northwest D.C. murder was arrested in California over the weekend, police say.

D.C. police say Kyle Britton, 37, was taken into custody in Millbrae, California on Saturday, Feb. 24. He was arrested by deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say just after 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for a report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim, 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson.

Britton will be extradited to D.C. to face a charge of second-degree murder while armed.



