Police investigating overnight shooting that left man dead in Northwest DC

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in Northwest D.C.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, around 2:41 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a house, unconscious and not breathing.

D.C. Fire and EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not been identified at this time.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man, wearing all black last seen heading west on Taylor Street. Anyone with information should contact MPD at 202-727-6099.