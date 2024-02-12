Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating overnight shooting that left man dead in Northwest DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in Northwest D.C. 

Officers were called to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, around 2:41 a.m. for a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a house, unconscious and not breathing.

D.C. Fire and EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not been identified at this time. 

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man, wearing all black last seen heading west on Taylor Street. Anyone with information should contact MPD at 202-727-6099. 