Man struck, killed by vehicle in Prince George’s County roadway

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

Authorities say the man was hit in the 9400 block of Annapolis Road on Saturday around 8:40 p.m. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The cause of the collision is still being determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.