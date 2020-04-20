Man struck, killed by train in Southwest, DC

Authorities say a man on the tracks was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in Southwest, D.C.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue.

VRE, CSX and Amtrak rail traffic will experience delays. VRE officials are advising passengers to consider detraining at Crystal City or Alexandria and using Metro.