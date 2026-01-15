Man stabbed on Rockville walking path; search for suspects continues

The Brief Man stabbed late Wednesday on a Rockville walking path, police say. Three suspects demanded his wallet and attacked when he refused. Victim is hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries as search continues.



Authorities are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed Wednesday night on a walking path in Rockville.

What we know:

Police say the 29‑year‑old victim was walking behind 2001 Twinbrook Parkway around 11:23 p.m. when three Hispanic males approached him and demanded his wallet. When he refused, the suspects attacked him, leaving him with several puncture wounds to his upper torso.

He ran to a nearby business for help and was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area and have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockville City Police detectives at 240‑314‑8938.