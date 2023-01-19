Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood

A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C.

Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday were they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto confirmed the man’s death and said she will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.