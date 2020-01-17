Man stabbed during fight with masked suspects in Greenbelt apartment, police say

article

A 41-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with three masked suspects inside of a Greenbelt apartment on Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 7900 block of Mandan Road at around 10:56 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight in progress inside of a residence in the area.

While there, police say officers received a call about a possible cutting. That's when officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals that three suspects forced entry into a residence and stabbed Billy Owens Smith, of Greenbelt, during a physical confrontation. The suspects then fled the area.

Police describe the suspects as a Hispanic male, 5’8 to 5’9” with a heavy build and curly medium-length hair, wearing all black clothing; a brown-skinned male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black male, 5’8 to 5’9”, with a dark complexion and a slim build, wearing all black clothing. All three suspects were wearing masks.