Man slashes woman in Times Square

The NYPD was on the hunt for a man who attacked a woman in Times Square. It happened at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St.

A 59-year-old woman was pulling a wheeled shopping cart when the man approached from behind.

A security video showed him raising his arm over his head before swinging it down and slashing the woman in the right hand with a boxcutter. EMS took the woman to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department says the attack was unprovoked. The man took off on E. 42nd St. and has not been caught.

Police released images of the man in hopes that someone would help identify him.