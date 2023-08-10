Authorities say a man was shot with a rifle during an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning while he pumped gas at a station in Prince George's County.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. at an Exxon station in the 7600 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Man shot with rifle during attempted carjacking while pumping gas in Greenbelt (Barnard / WTTG)

Investigators say two men attacked the victim while he was pumping gas. During the struggle, officers say the victim was shot in the head and neck. Officers say the suspects fled into a black sedan that was being driven by a third suspect. The vehicle was last seen on Hanover Parkway.

The victim was transported to the Captial Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He has only been described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.